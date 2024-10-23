NFL TV Coverage Map Week 8: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
The NFL season has been fun so far and promises to bring even more entertainment in Week 8. There are no teams on a bye so fans get as full a slate as possible on Sunday. It promises to be a tremendous afternoon of NFL viewing.
Here's what the coverage map looks like for Week 8.
What is the NFL Week 7 Coverage Map?
For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS Late Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
FOX Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
Key NFL Matchups in Week 8
The Buffalo Bills-Seattle Seahawks game in the late FOX window appears to be the most entertaining matchup on the slate. Both teams feature strong offenses and good quarterbacks (in the case of the Bills, not just good but an MVP candidate in Josh Allen) which will make for a fun back-and-forth game. Especially given both defenses have had their issues this season. Inter-conference matchups such as this one likely won't be meaningful down the line but as far as the watchability index, it ranks highly.
Otherwise, the best game on Sunday's non-primetime slate promises to be the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. It feels like a big game for both teams. The Bengals are 3-4 and aiming to fight their way back into postseason contention after a terrible 1-4 start. The Eagles have been shaky to very shaky at times but are coming off a complete win over the division rival New York Giants. It's always fun to see two good quarterbacks duel and we get the potential for such a matchup with Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts here. But this game also has the capability to spiral into both sides trading miscues and errors until one team has to win. Which means, either way, the fans don't lose!
Enjoy the games.