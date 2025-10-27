Let’s Have an Honest Conversation About Networks Showing Gruesome Injuries
1. I get why networks don’t want to exploit a gruesome injury by showing it over and over again. And, obviously, they should not be gratuitous in showing a gruesome injury. But the reality is that the video of any hideous injury, including Cam Skattebo’s dislocated ankle from Sunday, is posted all across social media within one minute of it happening. Anybody can watch it at any time.
If a network wants to show the injury once or twice as a way to keep the audience informed of what exactly happened and treat it as a piece of news, which it is, the world won’t crumble. Viewers will survive and everyone will be able to go on with their lives.
Personally, I don’t care whether a network shows a gross injury or not. But what I can’t take is when the broadcasters act like they’re doing us a big favor by not showing what happened.
I actually find huge hits that knock a guy out way more gory than an ankle turned the wrong way, but that’s just me.
“An injury we’re not gonna show you,” said Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt while Skattebo was being carted off the field. “It’s not pretty.”
I can assure you that all Burkhardt’s words did was make most people watching the game grab their phones and search for the video. In addition, it all seems so performative. There’s also a tinge of, “If we show the injury, some people on social media will rip us, so let’s make sure we let everyone know we’re the good guys by not showing the video.”
Despite what the networks think, they’re not actually heroes for sparing us from seeing a video of a guy breaking his ankle.
2. Will Tom Brady confirm that he slipped up and accidentally said the f-word during Sunday’s Giants-Eagles game or will he tell us that he said a different word and we misheard? I can’t wait to find out.
3. Great stuff here from CBS’s Kyle Brandt, via The NFL Today, on Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco and the life of a 40-year-old.
4. The story here isn’t Terry Bradshaw’s curious train of thought. It’s the reactions of Howie Long and Michael Strahan.
5. This is what happens when you become a member of the Jets. You end up crying on the floor of your closet.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with Fox’s Greg Olsen.
The NFL analyst talks about what it’s like to work with a different partner for a few weeks during the season (while Joe Davis calls the MLB playoffs), what he tries to do differently than other analysts and whether a full-time international schedule would appeal to him as a way to get a lead analyst job.
In addition, Olsen explains why he doesn’t want the Tush Push banned, why he thinks we’re going to see fewer and fewer field goal attempts in the NFL, whether coaches have adjusted to the new NFL where comebacks are so easy to pull off and much more.
Following Olsen, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss New York football controversies, the World Series, the return of the NBA on NBC, my favorite bet and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I went to a 50th birthday party on Saturday. The invitation said no gifts. I brought a gift. The next day, the guest of honor told me everyone ended up bringing a gift. As a Curb Your Enthusiasm fan, this did not surprise me one bit.
