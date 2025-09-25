NFL TV Coverage Map Week 4: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts
The 2025 NFL season is nearly a month old and it's been a fun one so far. There have been a number of very entertaining, competitive games decided in the final minute. Superstars have put on superstar-caliber performances yet haven't gotten the win at the same time (see: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens). A dynasty appears to be crumbling in Kansas City while a new and more dangerous version of the Eagles' offense may have been unlocked in Philadelphia.
As always the NFL provides no shortage of entertainment. But it feels like we've been spoiled even by those standards through the opening weeks of the season. Every part of the season has been interesting so far— and the upcoming slate of games promises to bring more of the same.
To that end, let's break down the coverage map for Week 4's Sunday slate on September 28.
What is the NFL Week 4 Coverage Map?
Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.
Fox Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the key.
Fox Single Game Coverage Map Key
COLOR
GAME
PLAY-BY-PLAY
ANALYST
Red
Eagles @ Bucs
Kevin Burkhardt
Tom Brady
Green
Browns @ Lions
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Orange
Panthers @ Patriots
Chris Myers
Mark Schlereth
Blue
Colts @ Rams (LATE)
Kevin Kugler
Daryl Johnston
Yellow
Jaguars @ 49ers (LATE)
Adam Amin
Mark Sanchez
CBS Early Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS Early Game Coverage Map Key
COLOR
GAME
PLAY-BY-PLAY
ANALYST
Red
Commanders @ Falcons
Ian Eagle
J.J. Watt
Blue
Chargers @ Giants
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Green
Saints @ Bills
Andrew Catalon
Charles Davis
Yellow
Titans @ Texans
Beth Mowins
Ross Tucker
CBS Late Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
CBS Late Game Coverage Map Key
COLOR
GAME
PLAY-BY-PLAY
ANALYST
Red
Ravens @ Chiefs
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Blue
Bears @ Raiders
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
Key NFL Matchups in Week 4
By far the most interesting and consequential matchup of Week 4 will take place in Kansas City, when the Chiefs host the Ravens. Despite the best efforts of their star quarterbacks both teams are 1-2 to start the year. Sunday's clash will be played with a tinge of desperation. Falling to 1-3 wouldn't be a death knell on the season but it makes a push for a wild card spot all the more difficult. What's more, this isn't what was expected of these teams at all. Both have been among the best in the league for several years running, yet find themselves on the ropes before the calendar ticks to October. We haven't seen that before and the surge it should give both sides will make Sunday a tremendous viewing experience.
The Eagles' trip to Tampa Bay to battle the Buccaneers is next up on the entertainment value scale for this week. Both are shaping up to be powerhouses in the NFC with undefeated starts to the year and their respective strengths make for a fun matchup. Tampa's dominant defensive line against Philly's powerful front will be a blast to watch. And if the first few games of the year are any indication Baker Mayfield will make sure everyone at home is glad to watch.
One last game to keep an eye on is the Chargers-Giants battle. It'll be first-round pick Jaxson Dart's first game as the starter for Big Blue; he faces a very tough test in his debut with Jim Harbaugh's defense coming to town. More broadly Los Angeles is shaping up to be a true contender in the AFC and how the Bolts take care of business against an overmatched-on-paper opponent will reflect how close they are to that contending status.
Enjoy the games!