NFL TV Coverage Map Week 3: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts
Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season was an entertaining one— but it also came with consequences.
While the slate of games was broadly enjoyable to the fans, multiple starting quarterbacks suffered injuries that will force several teams to start backups this week. The biggest name, of course, was Joe Burrow, who went down with a serious toe injury during the Bengals' win over the Jaguars that will keep him out for months. Two young QBs in Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy were also revealed to have concerning lower-body injuries: a sprained knee for Daniels and an ankle sprain for McCarthy. Daniels's status is questionable but McCarthy is guaranteed to be out at least this week and likely a game or two more. Justin Fields and Josh Allen both got banged up in their head-to-head matchup in Week 2, too. While Allen hurt his nose but got back onto the field pretty quickly Fields suffered a concussion that will keep him out of Week 3.
Injury attrition is always a feature of every NFL season. It is unusual to see it unfold so suddenly and so early in the season, though. It is a bummer in many ways, but it does add a dash of unpredictability to the slate of Week 3 games.
Speaking of, Sunday is loaded with NFL games yet again with no teams on a bye. Here's what the coverage map looks like for Week 3 of the 2025 season.
What is the NFL Week 3 Coverage Map?
Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
And here is a key of the above map.
GAME
COLOR
PLAY-BY-PLAY
ANALYST
Bengals @ Vikings
Red
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Steelers @ Patriots
Blue
Ian Eagle
J.J. Watt
Texans @ Jaguars
Orange
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
Colts @ Titans
Blue
Tom McCarthy
Ross Tucker
Broncos @ Chargers
Green
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Saints @ Seahawks
Yellow
Andrew Catalon
Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
Fox Early Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
And here is a key of the above map.
GAME
COLOR
PLAY-BY-PLAY
ANALYST
Rams @ Eagles
Red
Joe Davis
Greg Olsen
Jets @ Buccaneers
Blue
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Packers @ Browns
Green
Kevin Kugler
Daryl Johnston
Raiders @ Commanders
Yellow
Chris Myers
Mark Schlereth
Falcons @ Panthers
Orange
Tim Brando
Matt Millen
Fox Late Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
And here is a key of the above map.
GAME
COLOR
PLAY-BY-PLAY
ANALYST
Cowboys @ Bears
Red
Kevin Burkhardt
Tom Brady
Cardinals @ 49ers
Blue
Adam Amin
Mark Sanchez
Key NFL Matchups for Week 3
The most exciting game on the Sunday slate in Week 3, and what may very well end up the most important, is a divisional round rematch between the Eagles and Rams. Los Angeles was the only team in last year's playoff field to give Philadelphia a serious run for its money before winning the Super Bowl, and the Rams figure to be contenders again this season. This game should be extremely entertaining, especially since the Eagles have not really looked invincible despite their 2-0 start that included a big win in Kansas City over the Chiefs.
The Bears-Cowboys contest should also prove interesting. It's hard to finger exactly how good Dallas is as a team this year, but the early weeks suggest Dak Prescott is going to put on a show worth watching no matter where his team winds up in the standings. Chicago, meanwhile, is desperately attempting to avoid an 0-3 start and fans are growing more antsy about the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams pairing. Cooler heads should prevail but we know how it goes in the NFL. If the Bears can't take down the Cowboys at home it'll be a huge talking point for all of next week.
Another fun week of football awaits.