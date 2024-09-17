SI

Pablo Torre Turns in Performance for the Ages in Family Feud's 'Fast Money'

The sports media personality came through in the clutch in a celebrity edition of Family Feud.

Mike McDaniel

Sports media personality Pablo Torre competed on Family Feud.
/ Screenshot courtesy of Awful Announcing on X.

Sports media personality Pablo Torre, of ESPN and Meadowlark Media, was a contestant on a celebrity edition of Family Feud, and turned in a performance for the ages during the show's concluding "Fast Money" segment.

Torre, who competed on the show with chef David Chang, retired LPGA star Michelle Wie West, ESPN's Mina Kimes and author Chris Ying, had to come up with 146 points during Fast Money to overcome the hole that was dug by Chang in the first leg of the segment.

Torre needed multiple No. 1 survey answers to give his team a shot at winning the $25,000 up for grabs, and he did just that.

Torre said he would cover himself up with a leaf if somebody walked by while he was naked in the woods, which was the No. 1 survey answer that earned his team 52 points. Torre then came up with the No. 2 answer to the question of "Who should you never call when you're drunk?" when he responded with "Your mom."

But the highlight, and game-winning answer was to the question of "Name a coin you should throw in a fountain to make a wish." Torre said "a penny," which was the No. 1 answer and earned 65 points to clinch the victory.

Torre has earned himself a nice living talking about sports, but his hidden talent is as a game show contestant if he's ever looking for a career change.

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

