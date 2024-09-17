Pablo Torre Turns in Performance for the Ages in Family Feud's 'Fast Money'
Sports media personality Pablo Torre, of ESPN and Meadowlark Media, was a contestant on a celebrity edition of Family Feud, and turned in a performance for the ages during the show's concluding "Fast Money" segment.
Torre, who competed on the show with chef David Chang, retired LPGA star Michelle Wie West, ESPN's Mina Kimes and author Chris Ying, had to come up with 146 points during Fast Money to overcome the hole that was dug by Chang in the first leg of the segment.
Torre needed multiple No. 1 survey answers to give his team a shot at winning the $25,000 up for grabs, and he did just that.
Torre said he would cover himself up with a leaf if somebody walked by while he was naked in the woods, which was the No. 1 survey answer that earned his team 52 points. Torre then came up with the No. 2 answer to the question of "Who should you never call when you're drunk?" when he responded with "Your mom."
But the highlight, and game-winning answer was to the question of "Name a coin you should throw in a fountain to make a wish." Torre said "a penny," which was the No. 1 answer and earned 65 points to clinch the victory.
Torre has earned himself a nice living talking about sports, but his hidden talent is as a game show contestant if he's ever looking for a career change.