Everyone From Pacman Jones to 'Today Show' Predict Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for over a year now. For most normal couples, that's simply a milestone worth celebrating at the start of a long relationship. Most people don't get engaged until they've been together for two or more years according to a number of online publications, but these are not normal people. These are very famous celebrities.
For celebrities, a year is a lifetime in the eyes of the public. The world has seen Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go on date nights and show up to watch each other work and some people have even done the math on how much their courtship might cost.
Which is why everyone is on high-alert for the couple to take things to the next level. And in the absence of them actually doing that, you get things like this segment on TODAY where Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager predict that Swift and Kelce will get engaged soon because they have worn matching outfits and their families have met.
But Hoda and Jenna weren't the first to predict wedding bells for Swift and Kelce in 2025. Just last week Adam "Pacman" Jones told US Mirror that the couple would get married and have a baby.
“I'm thinking this year they are going to get married or after football. Of course they are going to be together. They have got enough money to take each other money. But I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything.”
How does Jones know this? Well, he was with the Cincinnati Bengals when Kelce was in college at the University of Cincinnati, which is why it makes perfect sense for that publication to create the following headline:
EXCLUSIVE: 'I played football with Travis Kelce and I know the truth about his Taylor Swift relationship'
And from that interview came this headline from the Daily Mail:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'will marry this year and have kids', claims NFL legend and Chiefs star's friend
It remains entirely unclear if Jones actually knows Kelce. At all. Not that it matters. Jenna and Hoda aren't going on anything but pure vibes either, but they got a similarly concrete endorsement from the Daily Mail:
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager hint at when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get engaged: 'It's happening!'
If Hoda, Jenna and Pacman agree, it's only a matter of time.