Jason Kelce Roasted Travis Kelce for Wearing Erotic Shirt on Date With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce seems like he’s thoroughly enjoyed his bye week in the NFL season, from attending playoff baseball games in the Bronx to walking the streets of West Village with girlfriend Taylor Swift. For his date nights with arguably the most famous person on Earth, he slipped out of his typical Kansas City Chiefs jersey into something a little more comfortable—and, apparently, more suggestive.
Travis recently discussed that shirt with brother Jason on the new episode of New Heights on Wednesday. Swifties know what he’s talking about.
Jason kicked things off by bringing up what Travis wore on one of his dates with Swift in New York City.
“What in the world was the shirt you’re wearing?” Jason said. “We gotta show this.”
Travis rambled about how his shirt featured art, people and horses, but Jason wasn’t satisfied with his brother’s answer. He pulled up a British GQ article describing Travis’s top, which described it as “a navy bowling shirt with a camp collar design and a box fit. Released as part of Jacquemus’ latest ‘La Casa’ line, it's a signature move from the French label: flowy, fun, and more vibrant Marseilles than minimalist Paris.”
“It’s a fancy way of saying it’s a button-down with horses and people f---ing on it,” Jason said. “Look at these two people right here. That woman is riding that man, she’s straddling him.”
Travis denied the allegations, to which Jason hilariously replied, “Well, what are her t--- out for if they’re not having sex, Travis?”
Does the image on the shirt depict two people sitting close to each other, or is it something more erotic? You can decide for yourself.