Perfectly Normal-Sized Bird Steals Show on ESPN's 'Get Up'
With all the year-end holidays in the rearview window, Thursday morning was a time for the Get Up desk to be manned by Mike Greenberg again. And with the sun rising over the East River behind him, ESPN's Seaport studios looked resplendent, refreshed and renewed. All was going fine until a sea bird decided to act on it's resolution to get more camera time, buzzing the tower so closely that perspective changed and the flying fowl appeared to be 10 times its actual size.
A quick-thinking producer monitoring that particular feed made sure to incorporate it into the broadcast and boom, great television occurred with Greenberg helpfully explaining that the bird is not actually that big and Dan Orlovsky wondering why anyone would feel the need to mention that the guest was white.
The show moved on from this conversation, presumably to talk about the College Football Playoff and if Sunday will be Aaron Rodgers's final time putting on a NFL uniform. Perhaps the behind-the-scenes team is working the phones to see if someone from the New York City chapter of the Audubon Society would be available to provide more answers as to what kind of bird we're dealing with here.
Just because it's sports doesn't mean a person can't learn.