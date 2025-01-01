Aaron Rodgers Gives Tentative Timeline for Making a Decision on Jets Return
Darkness engulfed the New York Jets this past season during their vain attempts to end their longstanding playoff drought, just as darkness engulfed quarterback Aaron Rodgers years ago when he was making an important decision on his NFL future.
When the time comes for Rodgers to decide whether he wants to return to the Jets (and if that feeling is mutual), the 41-year-old will this time be stepping out of the darkness for a much-needed mental break.
Rodgers spoke to reporters about his future with the Jets in Wednesday’s presser and gave a soft timeline for when he might make a decision on his future with the Jets, or otherwise.
“I need a break mentally,” Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I don't want to make a decision until I've been able to rest mentally and physically… I just need a break to refresh, put my feet in the sand and see where I'm at after that.”
Rodgers added that he would mull his options by free agency in March after he talks to the new Jets regime.
“March is free agency, I don't think we're going to get that far because there's going to be a regime change here with the GM and then I'll either get a call or have a conversation and go from there,” continued Rodgers.
In Rodgers’s first mostly healthy campaign in 2024, the Jets parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas as they stumbled to a 4-12 record.
More changes could be coming this offseason for the downtrodden AFC East franchise, which is currently interviewing coaching candidates for the new “regime” in 2025 and beyond.