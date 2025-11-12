Peyton and Eli Manning Drop the Ball, Embarrass Themselves With Bob Iger Interview
1. I didn’t write a column on Tuesday, so I’m a day late on this. I fully understand that no one is allowed to ever say anything negative about Peyton and Eli Manning and I’m fully aware they are not journalists in any way, shape or form.
But for them to have Disney president Bob Iger on the ManningCast on Monday night and not ask him about the YouTubeTV-Disney carriage dispute is a complete joke.
Peyton and Eli are under no obligation at all to serve viewers, but not asking Iger ONE question about the dispute is basically spitting in the face of every YouTubeTV subscriber who hasn’t been able to watch ESPN for almost two weeks.
The YouTubeTV-Disney carriage dispute is one of the biggest stories in sports right now. Peyton and Eli have one of the main players in the dispute at their disposal for several minutes and they totally passed on bringing up the subject. Someone make that make sense for me, please.
I get it. Peyton and Eli are untouchable and they are in that rarified sports media air where they can do whatever they want without anyone calling them out.
But not asking Iger one question about YouTubeTV was a horrendous look. Why on earth was Iger even on the show if he wasn’t going to give some sort of update or comment on ESPN’s channels being dark for nearly two weeks on a major streaming service?
I’m sure some of you who are shaking because someone dared say something negative about Peyton and Eli are saying, “Why would they talk about the YouTubeTV carriage dispute when YouTubeTV customers can’t watch or hear the comments?” If that’s your thought, you’re clueless.
But, hey, at least we got a wacky and fun update about those guys wearing quarterzips because we never ever hear that hilarious and original joke!
2. I thought I went at Gus Johnson pretty hard in Monday’s Traina Thoughts, but I was a big teddy bear compared to Detroit radio’s Mike Valenti. I was not a fan of Valenti getting this personal with Johnson, but I was also stunned by the response to my Monday column, which saw about 98% of readers agreeing with my take.
3. Here is this week’s edition of the best weekly segment on sports television: Bad Beats.
4. NBC continued its NBA nostalgia play on Tuesday night by having the legendary Marv Albert voice the introduction for its Celtics-Sixers game.
5. The Jets have always been a complete laughingstock as a franchise, so it’s no surprise that head coach Aaron Glenn would uphold that tradition.
Instead of answering questions from the media like a normal coach, Glenn spent his Tuesday press conference telling the media that they shouldn’t ask him questions and that they should direct their questions to ESPN’s Rich Cimini instead.
If Glenn, with this 2-7 record, thinks this nonsense is going to fly in New York, he will be outta here sooner than we all expect.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a mailbag segment and the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY.
I explain at the top of the show why this podcast was delayed by a day and why I didn’t have a main guest for this episode. Then we go into the “Traina Thoughts” segment with Licata.
Topics covered include the passing of NFL broadcaster Bob Trumpy, the Dodgers beating the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series, Sal’s recent interview with actress Sydney Sweeney and more.
Following “Traina Thoughts,” I open up the mailbag. This week, listeners had questions about Fox hiring Drew Brees to replace Mark Sanchez on its No. 3 NFL crew, the performances of Joe Davis and John Smoltz throughout the Major League Baseball postseason, in-game manager interviews, my process for writing the daily “Traina Thoughts” column for SI.com, whether I hate a couple of New York sports media people, Seinfeld season rankings and slicing a bagel.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was EXCELLENT use of The Sopranos.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.