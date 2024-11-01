New Report Explains Adam Schefter's Bizarre 'Meth Streams' Saga on Social Media
ESPN's top NFL insider Adam Schefter raised some eyebrows when he shared a highlight on social media from an illegal stream of Thursday night's Houston Texans-New York Jets game.
Part of the reason has to be because of the website's name, "Meth Streams," because that certainly connotes a certain level of desperation to watch the action not commiserate with Schefter's title and compensation.
It is, quite obviously, not the end of the world and more humorous than anything. Many different websites blogged about it and took the liberty of suggesting Schefter himself was actively participating in some sketchy streaming, when it seemed quite obvious that he was simply sharing something he saw from another online user.
Which is, in fact, the case as a person familar with the situation told Front Office Sports.
Of course, that's not REALLY what went down—our sources tell us Schefter certainly has a Prime account ... but simply ripped someone else's clipping of the play from social media and didn't notice it had the watermark plastered on it.
There are some out there that will tell you Schefter just ripping the clip from someone else without credit is worse than peeping a sneak stream. The math on that is all unclear because Amazon was presenting the game and any people pulling clips were just leveraging share source material. Everyone watching the game saw what Schefter shared anyway.