Rex Ryan Swore on ESPN While Ripping Micah Parsons for His Comments on Mike McCarthy

The former NFL coach didn't hold back on the Cowboys' star.

Andy Nesbitt

Rex Ryan had a blunt message for Micah Parsons.
The Dallas Cowboys are once again the center of the NFL world and it's not for winning games, but for how they're acting after losing yet again.

The Cowboys got blown out at home Sunday, losing to the rival Eagles, 34-6. The franchise is a total mess, leading with owner Jerry Jones who spent time after the loss defending his silly stadium that allows the sun to blind players at key moments of games.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, meanwhile, spent some time after the game throwing some shade at his head coach, Mike McCarthy.

Rex Ryan wasn't impressed with those comments at all. The former Jets and Bills head coach went on a passionate rant during Monday's episode of Get Up, which ended with him swearing on live TV.

Here's that clip:

"Why are you piling on?," Ryan said. "Dead man walking? Yeah, he is. But you know what? He's professional as hell. He hasn't once blamed a damn player, ever. It's bull----."

The Cowboys, who have now lost four straight games, are back in action next Monday night when they host the Texans.

