Micah Parsons Appeared to Shade Mike McCarthy After Cowboys’ Loss to Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys’ 34-6 blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles gave fans plenty to think about on Sunday, from the flawed design of AT&T Stadium to the increasingly bleak future of the team.
The Cowboys finished Sunday’s game with 32 net passing yards as Cooper Rush and the offense couldn’t get anything going on the ground or in the air. Having lost Dak Prescott for the rest of the season, the Cowboys may need to take a hard look at themselves in the mirror, with many more questions than answers at this point in the year.
After the brutal loss to Philly, Cowboys star Micah Parsons shared his candid take on the team’s coaching, in particular.
“Mike (McCarthy) can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parsons said, via Jori Epstein. “Guys I kind of feel bad for (are) guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.”
Parsons added that the question of whether Mike McCarthy will coach the Cowboys next year is “above my pay grade.”
It’s worth noting that Parsons’s comments could be interpreted a number of ways. The All-Pro pass-rusher may not have intended to throw shade at his head coach and may have just been venting his frustrations after an all-around bad game for the Cowboys.
That being said, his remark on wanting to win games for “legends” other than McCarthy does seem a bit like a veiled critique.
Perhaps Parsons will clarify his comments later this week.