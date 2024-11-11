An Irate Jerry Jones Gave a Bewildering Response About the Sunlight at AT&T Stadium
Jerry Jones was not happy in the aftermath of the Dallas Cowboys' fourth consecutive loss, a 34–6 defeat Sunday against the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys have still yet to secure a single win at AT&T Stadium this year, and landed on the wrong side of NFL history in terms of their struggles at home.
Speaking to reporters after Dallas fell to 3–6 on the season, Jones addressed the glare from the sunlight that beamed onto the field during the game, and even hindered CeeDee Lamb's attempt to catch a pass in the end zone, for what would've been the Cowboys' lone touchdown of the game.
"By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium," Jones said of the sunlight that hits the field and its impact on the game, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
He was then asked about the possibility of closing the curtains in order to prevent the sun from having such an impact. He did not seem pleased with the question.
"Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me?" he snapped back. "Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues.
"I'm saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where's the moon?”
It's an extremely confusing response from Jones, who did not seem to be considering shutting the curtains even for a moment, suggesting that both teams have to deal with the sunlight, making it something of an even playing field in that regard.
The Cowboys are back at home in primetime for Week 11, when they host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football. They'll hope to reverse their fortunes with a bounce-back win in that game, where the sun won't have an impact on the outcome.