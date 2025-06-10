Rich Eisen Says He's Gotten 'McAfee'-Style Assurances From ESPN on Show's Move
Rich Eisen's longstanding daily sports talk show The Rich Eisen Show is moving from Roku to ESPN in September, marking his return to "the Worldwide Leader" for the first time since 2003.
Eisen has worked for NFL Network since June of 2003, and since 2014 has piloted The Rich Eisen Show. When he left ESPN over two decades ago, Eisen was anchoring SportsCenter. When he comes back to ESPN, his primary role will be to host his daily sports talk show.
In an interview with Shaquille O'Neal on Tuesday in which the duo discussed Inside the NBA's move to ESPN, O'Neal said he doesn't plan on changing the show at all. Eisen seconded O'Neal's remark, saying that ESPN gave him assurances, much like he assumes they gave to Pat McAfee, that his show won't be changing when he moves to ESPN in September.
"Very rarely do I say that you and I have something in common, and I really haven't spoken about this on my show because I am in love with the Roku Channel people and I'm trying to be as respectful as possible not talking about this on this program, but this show is moving to Disney in September, as well," Eisen said. "And we've been given the same assurances as I'm sure Pat [McAfee] has and I would be stunned if in any way, shape, or form they try to change you or your show. There's a reason why you guys are who you are..."
Eisen's viewership with The Rich Eisen Show and the viewership for Inside the NBA speak for themselves, and ESPN would be doing its audience a disservice by changing either show at all.