Shaq Gave NSFW Warning to ESPN About 'Inside The NBA'
With the New York Knicks' elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, the Eastern Conference finals came to a close. So, too, did the era of Inside The NBA on TNT.
Since ESPN has the rights to this year's NBA Finals, TNT will no longer broadcast any games. And because the network lost NBA rights in the new media deal that will kick in next season, Game 6 on Saturday marked the last NBA game on TNT in general. Which also means the most popular studio show in basketball is done on the network airwaves
However, it is not done completely. TNT will still produce Inside The NBA next season but ESPN will broadcast the show. Fans won't be without the crew of Shaq, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson. But the switch in networks means change will come in some way, shape, or form.
For his part, Shaq is ready to make a splash when Inside The NBA comes to ESPN. He warned ESPN about what's coming their way in an NSFW declaration on the show's last TNT broadcast.
"To that new network we coming to, we not coming to F around," Shaq proclaimed. "And since this is the last show, I'm gonna say it: We not coming to f--- around. We kicking a--. We taking names. And we taking over."
A strong message from the Hall of Fame big man.