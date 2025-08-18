Rich Eisen to Make First ‘SportsCenter’ Return In Over 20 Years
Rich Eisen is set to make his return to ESPN a bit earlier than expected.
The Worldwide Leader announced that Eisen—whose show The Rich Eisen Show is moving to ESPN+, ESPN DTC, and Disney+ this fall—will host their flagship program, SportsCenter, on Monday night.
Specifically, he will host the 11p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter following Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football.
Eisen had worked for ESPN from 1996 to 2003—having anchored SportsCenter alongside the late Stuart Scott for a number of years. He'll now return to the station for the first time in over 20 years.
The Rich Eisen Show, which launched in 2014 and has since bounced around from DirectTV, Fox Sports Radio, NBC Sports, Roku, and Sirius, will begin its chapter with ESPN on Sept. 2. The program will air nationally from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, and will also be available on YouTube.