Rodney Harrison Had Priceless Reaction to Chiefs' Game-Winning Kick vs. Chargers
While the Kansas City Chiefs winning their ninth straight division title was a surprise to just about no one in the NFL world, the way they did so turned some heads—literally.
Down one point with one second left on the clock, kicker Matthew Wright finished a Patrick Mahomes-led 14-play, 47-yard drive with a 31-yard field goal—doinking it off the left upright for the win.
The kick, perfectly perfectly dubbed the "doink for the division" by play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, elicited quite the reaction from NBC's Rodney Harrison. Check it out:
Harrison's NBC partner and former Bucs and Colts coach Tony Dungy captured the original video, tweeting: "There were a lot of great reactions to the Chiefs game winning kick tonight on @SNFonNBC but Rodney Harrison’s may have been the best."
Kansas City's 19–17 win over LA was its 12th of the season and—with Buffalo's loss to the Rams—gives them a two-game lead on the Bills for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.