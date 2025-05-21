NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson Lands New Job With NBC for 2026 Winter Olympics
Scott Hanson's future with NFL RedZone remains up in the air as the 2025 season approaches, but the popular broadcaster has secured a deal with NBC to return to Peacock for its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Hanson helped launch the streamer's Gold Zone whiparound coverage, modeled after his familiar RedZone for the Olympics, at the 2024 Paris Games last summer. Now he'll do the same in 2026, he and the network confirmed to Front Office Sports.
“I’m thrilled to be back hosting Gold Zone on Peacock for the Winter Olympics in February!” Hanson said in a statement. “‘The Witching Hour’ will once again be ‘The Golden Hour’ as we show you the best moments from every sport as they happen. It’s the biggest Winter Olympics ever—nearly 3,000 athletes, 116 events, and one place to see it all: Gold Zone.”
The gig does not mean that he won't return to football this fall. While negotiations continue for him to return to host RedZone, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports that talks between the two sides have progressed and that he will likely return to that famous chair in September.
The Milan Cortina Games are scheduled to run from Feb. 4 to 22, 2026, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Feb. 6.