Scott Hanson Debuts New 'NFL RedZone' Catchphrase Amid Commercial Controversy

It's a new, likely ad-filled era for 'NFL RedZone'.

Hanson has hosted 'NFL RedZone' since 2009. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Melting into your couch while watching "seven hours of commercial-free football" is seemingly no more.

After experimenting with commercials during last week's broadcast of NFL RedZone, Scott Hanson issued an apology on Friday for wrongly promising they'd run ad-free with his signature "seven hours of commercial-free football," mantra.

Now? They're changing it up entirely, with the host debuting a new catchphrase ahead of Week 16:

"You know what?" said Hanson to open the 1 o'clock window. "You love RedZone football, we love RedZone football, so from this point forward, it's seven hours of RedZone football starts, NOW."

It just doesn't hit the same.

According to Sportico.com, last Sunday's split-screen commercial was simply a test and they won't run ads again this season—with a chance for it to become a regular part of the broadcast in 2025.

With Hanson's new saying, however, we'll have to see if this is actually the case.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

