Scott Hanson Debuts New 'NFL RedZone' Catchphrase Amid Commercial Controversy
Melting into your couch while watching "seven hours of commercial-free football" is seemingly no more.
After experimenting with commercials during last week's broadcast of NFL RedZone, Scott Hanson issued an apology on Friday for wrongly promising they'd run ad-free with his signature "seven hours of commercial-free football," mantra.
Now? They're changing it up entirely, with the host debuting a new catchphrase ahead of Week 16:
"You know what?" said Hanson to open the 1 o'clock window. "You love RedZone football, we love RedZone football, so from this point forward, it's seven hours of RedZone football starts, NOW."
It just doesn't hit the same.
According to Sportico.com, last Sunday's split-screen commercial was simply a test and they won't run ads again this season—with a chance for it to become a regular part of the broadcast in 2025.
With Hanson's new saying, however, we'll have to see if this is actually the case.