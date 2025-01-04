Scott Van Pelt, ESPN Releases Heartwarming Stuart Scott Tribute 10 Years Later
ESPN honored former broadcaster Stuart Scott on the 10th anniversary of his death on Saturday. Scott's former colleague and longtime SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt prepared a touching tribute in Scott's honor.
Van Pelt recalled the sad day when he received the unfortunate news of Scott's death from cancer. Van Pelt also noted that he knows Scott's presence is ubiquitous, which he received surefire proof of Saturday.
"A decade later he's gone, but he's not, because he's like a light which doesn't quite ever go out," Van Pelt said on ESPN about Scott. "His spirit lives on in all of us at this place, it always will. There are signs, right? Little cosmic winks from beyond.
"Carolina got a four-point play in the last five seconds today to win on the road at Notre Dame. A 'booyah' from beyond. My man, Stuart Scott. Forever and ever."
Van Pelt said that Scott, a North Carolina alum, put his touch on the Tar Heels' last second victory today.
SportsCenter anchors Hannah Storm and Jay Harris shared their own tributes as well, complete with a mashup of just a handful of Scott's memorable moments on the network, prepared by ESPN.
A decade goes by in a flash. But Scott's memory lives on forever. Especially any time you hear someone say "booyah."