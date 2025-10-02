Scott Van Pelt Crushed WNBA Commissioner for Caitlin Clark ‘Grateful’ Comment
After Napheesa Collier's explosive critique of WNBA leadership this week, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt added his characteristic nuance and eloquence to the ongoing story.
Van Pelt addressed the Lynx star's powerful statement during Wednesday's episode of SportsCenter and didn't hold back against the people Collier was talking about—namely, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
Engelbert allegedly told Collier during their CBA talks in February that Fever guard Caitlin Clark "should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything."
Van Pelt didn't like that comment one bit and tore into Engelbert for discrediting the WNBA superstar:
"If she actually suggested Caitlin Clark should be grateful for what she makes off the court, that's preposterous! Did you miss the Iowa years? Clark is the Tiger Woods tie that lifts all boats. And we know, this show is proof. The highest rating we have ever had followed one of her games at Iowa. The WNBA has benefited from her presence, more than the other way around, even though this year Caitlin Clark was essentially lost to injury."
Listen to Van Pelt's takedown here:
Van Pelt also took aim at Engelbert for not giving WNBA great Elena Delle Donne the recognition she deserved after her retirement from the league this past April. Delle Donne revealed on social media that Engelbert never reached out or contacted her following her retirement, eliciting this angry tirade from the SportsCenter host: "When a player as beloved, respected and decorated as Delle Donne retires as a multiple MVP, league champion, seven-time All-Star, member of the W25 which celebrated the top 25 players in the league's first 25 years, you throw that woman a parade!"
Van Pelt thought Collier made a "direct call" for Engelbert's job, and that it was telling no one (other than the WNBA commissioner in her released statement) has disagreed with Collier's sentiments so far.
"Cathy Engelbert has got to do more than say she is disheartened in a press release," continued Van Pelt. "The commissioner needs to explain how it is that a player such as Collier could ever come to feel this way and seemingly be speaking for all of her peers. ... The failure to respond directly would be making another statement entirely."