WNBA Commissioner Releases Statement in Response to Napheesa Collier Criticism
Napheesa Collier unexpectedly set the WNBA world on fire on Tuesday during her exit interview following the Lynx's disappointing early playoff departure.
The Minnesota star read a prepared statement that lasted nearly five minutes; in the statement she took aim at the WNBA for its officiating problem and, in particular, put commissioner Cathy Engelbert on blast. Collier ripped the league for a "lack of accountability" and proclamed they had the "worst leadership in the world." Collier further revealed that Engelbert told her "only losers" complain about referees and the players should be "on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them."
It was an explosive critique of Engelbert and was supported by several active players, which indicates Collier voicing her issues with the W is only the tip of the iceberg. A few hours after Collier went nuclear, Engelbert responded by releasing a statement in which she said she was "disheartened" by Collier's characterization of their conversations and of league leadership.
"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA," the statement read. "Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver."
Notably Engelbert did not respond to any of the specific quotes Collier attributed to her, like the "on their knees" comment. Nor did Engelbert address Collier's claim that she said Caitlin Clark should be "grateful" for the WNBA because without the league's platform Clark wouldn't be able to make nearly as much off-court money.
A very public clash between the commissioner and one of the league's best players is undoubtedly not what the WNBA had in mind for headlines with the Finals right around the corner. But here we are. It will be fascinating to see the aftermath of Collier kicking the hornet's nest like this.