Podcast Hosts Posit Dog’s Death Made Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Engagement Possible
The latest episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Quaid Army on Tuesday as it began with the shocking revelation that Jorma Taccone is in the hospital after falling off a ladder and then turned to the lighter subject of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement before finally talking about the episode of Saturday Night Live the musician hosted in November 2009.
About midway through the podcast, well after Taccone checked in from his hospital bed, Andy Samberg brought up the Swift-Kelce engagment in hopes of generating some interest in the podcast. After Akiva Shaffer wished the couple well, Samberg tried to get Meyers to connect the engagement to his dog's death, which happened around the same time as the engagement.
"Kiv, do you want to congratulate Taylor and Kelce and get some clicks," Samberg asked his fellow member of The Lonely Island.
"Next to the Frisbee passing away, people were like I wonder what the take’s going to be from this pod," joked Schaffer. "And it’s just a hearty congratulations."
Samberg then turned to Meyers and asked him if the engagement might be connected to the engagement.
"A hearty congratulations indeed from me as well," said the Late Night host. "When again I know the two are not connected, but was Frisbee’s death in some way sort of a cosmic tipping point for their love to bloom..."
Samberg then jumped in to say, "Well, you heard it here first, Seth thinks Frisbee’s death was the reason that Taylor and Travis got engaged." Meyers added that Frisbee's "positive energy returning to the void was then available for the Kelce-Swifts."
In case you don't listen to the podcast, the announcement of Frisbee's passing inspired a ton of coverage about how much Samberg disliked the dog, including a New York Times headline that read "Frisbee, Seth Meyers’s Dog and Andy Samberg’s Archenemy, Dies." Contrast that with the paper's coverage of the news that Kelce had proposed to Swift.
The point is, we're all just out here trying to generate some clicks.