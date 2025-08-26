SI

The "New Height's" podcast used the perfect Jason Kelce photo to celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting engaged.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift did their best to try to break the internet on Tuesday as they announced their engagement with a beautiful post on Instagram showing the moment the pop star said yes to the NFL star.

Shortly after that major news went viral, the New Heights podcast social team had some fun with it, showing how Jason Kelce and the rest of their fans probably felt after learning about the upcoming nuptials.

Check out this photoshop job of a shirtless Jason Kelce going nuts in the background:

That Jason Kelce moment, of course, was from when he had some fun cheering on his brother during a Chiefs playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills a few years ago.

Congrats to the happy couple, and Jason Kelce.

