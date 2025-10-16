Who Is Shae Cornette? Everything to Know About Molly Qerim’s ‘First Take’ Replacement
A month after Molly Qerim announced her plans to depart from the popular ESPN show First Take, ESPN has tabbed her replacement. Qerim hosted the show for 10 years, but stated in September that she "decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away."
Now, Shae Cornette has been named the next host of the show. She will join longtime commentator and executive producer of the debate show, Stephen A. Smith.
“I feel ready to step into this role and know I can add to the already successful brand that First Take is,” Cornette said in a statement. “... First Take’s energy, perspective and passion represents everything I love about sports, and I’m excited to bring more of that to the debate desk every weekday morning.”
Before Cornette takes over as host, here's a look at her background.
Who is Shae Cornette?
Shae Cornette is a broadcast journalist and media personality. She attended Indiana University for college, where she graduated with degrees in broadcast journalism and kinesiology.
Following her time at Indiana, Cornette began her career by working for Big Ten Network and The Chicago Huddle, according to her ESPN bio. She worked for Campus Insiders before joining Fox 32, where she covered all major sports in Chicago. After leaving Chicago, she went on to work for ESPN Radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio.
When did Shae Cornette join ESPN?
Cornette landed at ESPN in 2020. In an interview with Westport Magazine last year, she shared that she initially took over for her husband, Jordan Cornette, at ESPN 1000 radio in Chicago when he got offered a job at the company in Bristol, Connecticut. She would later join him in Connecticut and worked for ESPN radio nationally. She also worked as a host on the network's college football coverage before becoming an anchor of SportsCenter on a full-time basis. Now, she'll transition to First Take.
When will Shae Cornette make her debut on First Take?
Cornette will officially take over as the host of First Take on Monday, Nov. 3. Before joining First Take, Cornette will finish working as an anchor for SportsCenter. Her final SportsCenter show is scheduled for Oct. 25.