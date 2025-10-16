ESPN Names Official Replacement for Molly Qerim on ‘First Take’
Molly Qerim's sudden departure from ESPN last month left the network scrambling to find a replacement. Since Qerim left in mid-September ESPN has been holding "tryouts" for the host of First Take, with multiple new and familiar faces rotating in next to Stephen A. Smith and his crew of personalities. It's a big decision given it's ESPN's most popular studio show and the most-talked about debate show in sports media.
On Thursday, the network made the call and named Qerim's replacement: Shae Cornette. ESPN confirmed to Ryan Glassipegel and Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports that Cornette would be the host of First Take alongside Smith.
Per ESPN's website, Cornette is currently a host of various network studio shows, including SportsCenter. She joined ESPN in 2020 after building her profile in Chicago covering the Bears for Fox 32 and co-hosted Kap & Co. on ESPN 1000. This will be her most visible role yet at the network.
Qerim has not yet revealed where she plans to take her career after over 10 years behind the First Take desk. Most recently she hosted a Q&A with UConn coach Dan Hurley to promote his new book.
It is a officially a new era of First Take.
ESPN, Shae Cornette release statements on 'First Take' job
On Thursday, ESPN released a statement announcing Cornette as the new host of First Take and revealed her first official day will be on November 3.
"Cornette has been a longstanding anchor on SportsCenter and a mainstay across ESPN studio programming since joining ESPN in 2020," the statement read. "She is known for her dynamic presence, extensive knowledge and confident command of conversation, making her a respected and recognizable voice across television, radio and streaming."
Additionally, Cornette gave her own thoughts in the announcement on her new job.
"I feel ready to step into this role and know I can add to the already successful brand that First Take is," Cornette said. "From my days in radio to hosting SportsCenter and now First Take, my journey at ESPN has been one of growth, challenge, and opportunity. First Take’s energy, perspective and passion represents everything I love about sports, and I’m excited to bring more of that to the debate desk every weekday morning."
What to know about Molly Qerim's ESPN departure
Qerim left ESPN in very sudden fashion halfway through September. It appeared to be set off by a report from the Sports Business Journal that Qerim and ESPN would be parting ways at the end of 2025. However, shortly after that story broke, Qerim announced she was leaving the network with an emotional message.
Her decision seemed to catch her colleagues by surprise. Smith described the situation as an abrupt resignation. Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gave his theory as a recurring guest on First Take while appearing on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina, stating he thought Qerim was "embarrassed" by the early leak of her plans to leave and didn't want the media world to think she was a "lame duck" for the rest of the year. Russo said the decision shocked him as well.