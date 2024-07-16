NBA Insider Shams Charania Is Pending Media Free Agent, per Report
One of the top insiders in professional sports is a pending media free agent.
Shams Charania, the 30-year-old NBA reporter that currently produces content for The Athletic, Stadium and FanDuel has contracts with all three entities that are set to expire within the next two months, according to a report from Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.
Over the last decade, Charania has become one of the premier sources of information around the NBA, and at times, college basketball. The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the two go-to sources for NBA information as it breaks, frequently going head-to-head with his former Yahoo! co-worker Adrian Wojnarowski, who is now at ESPN.
Where Charania lands is unclear, but there remains a chance that he re-signs with the three entities that he's currently working with. However, there has not been a contract extension signed to-date with any of his current employers. Charania signed his last contract extension, a two-year deal, with The Athletic and Stadium in 2022. Since then, he's added his controversial role with FanDuel to the mix, that some have taken issue with due to his status as an insider and perceived ability to potentially impact betting markets with the manner in which he reports coveted information about the NBA.
Charania's free agency will certainly be one to keep an eye on, especially with the league's new media rights deal bringing NBC and Amazon into the fold for basketball coverage beginning in 2025.