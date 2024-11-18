Shannon Sharpe Has Surprising Pick for Best Team in the AFC
The Buffalo Bills toppled the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a matchup many considered to be a true test of AFC supremacy. Josh Allen is now, in the eyes of some, the best quarterback in football over Patrick Mahomes and the Bills are one game behind their playoff nemesis in the race to secure homefield advantage. But what if there was a third team that could be considered as the best team in the AFC?
Shannon Sharpe explored the First Take space on Monday morning to do just that.
"I'm not so sure the best team in the AFC right now isn't the Pittsburgh Steelers," he said. "If you make me pick right now, you just said are the Bills the best, I would say no. But if you make me pick of the four, of the three to four teams which are the best, I'm going with the black and gold and I'm going to say the Pittsburgh Steelers."
The Steelers authored their own impressive victory, taking down the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 8-2 on the year. It's been an incredible run for the joint quarterback team of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Mike Tomlin is quite obviously as good as anyone patrolling the sidelines.
It's still an unusual pick. Yet as you can clearly see, Sharpe was being forced to pick. That's what happens in these types of television shows.
Despite this, Stephen A. Smith laid into his colleague, suggesting that Sharpe should be "tested."
It's such an important conversation and great to see someone's having it here in Week 11.