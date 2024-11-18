Patrick Mahomes Had Five-Word Message for Josh Allen After Chiefs' Loss to Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs were finally felled by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening, suffering their first loss of the 2024 season, 30–21. It was a tight back-and-forth contest that the Bills were finally able to put away in the last two minutes of the game.
It wasn't quite as legendary a quarterback duel as we've come to expect from both team's starting quarterbacks, either. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both had boneheaded interceptions and generally weren't as sharp as they have been in prior matchups. But it was, as always, exciting. Allen put the game away with a monstrous 26-yard touchdown run on fourth down late in the final quarter.
After Mahomes threw another pick to seal the Chiefs' fate, the two superstar quarterbacks met at midfield for a postgame exchange . Mahomes had a five-word message to Allen that seemed to promise the two will see each other in the playoffs: "We'll do it again, baby."
It would be a boon for all football fans if they did do it again. Every Bills-Chiefs game in the last few years has been a barnburner and the postseason contests, in particular, have been absolutely epic. Neutral audiences would consider it a treat to see Mahomes and Allen face off again in the postseason this year, although loyal fans on both sides can be excused for wanting to avoid the high heart rate that accompanies their rivalry.
Another good one in the books between Mahomes and Allen. Let's hope we get to see another before the season is out.