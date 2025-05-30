Shaq Delivered A Fired-Up Message About the Future of 'Inside the NBA'
As we approach the end of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, we're also approaching the end of TNT's version of the hit show Inside the NBA.
Have no fear, however. Even though TNT will end its NBA coverage following the '25 season, ESPN is set to pick up the program starring Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley—and Shaq is fired up about what lies ahead for the quartet.
As they signed off of what could be their final pregame episode ahead of Thursday night's ECF game from Madison Square Garden, the Hall of Fame center delivered quite the message about the future of the show.
"Yes, it is the ending of Inside the NBA on TNT," said Shaq. "But it's the new beginning for us. I'm glad we're still together on whatever network we go to, and whatever network we comin' to, we're bringing the pain. I'm just letting you know right now. I know everybody's sad, 'Oh it ain't gonna be the show,' the show is still here baby. You can never kill the four horseman."
Check out his full rant here:
Shaq's words had co-host Kenny Smith all kinds of pumped up, as he was on the verge of jumping out of his seat.
"I'm ready to go right now!" he yelled.
Needless to say, even if the channel and mic flags look different, there seems to be no end in sight for the best pregame show in sports television.