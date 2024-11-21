Simone Biles Will Work With Snoop Dogg on NBC's 'The Voice' in Surprising Role
Simone Biles is teaming up with Snoop Dogg in a very unexpected way for NBC's hit reality singing show The Voice.
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist will be joining the legendary rapper as one of his singing team's mentors in the episode premiering this upcoming Monday. The episode was already filmed, and Biles admitted she had fun doing it, even if singing isn't her expertise.
“We were able to riff off each other and give the artists the best insight going into the next round,” Biles told The Associated Press. “It was pretty easy, simple. We’re both very mellow. But if we need to bring that energy up, then we can. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into the next week.”
It sounds like Biles's best piece of advice for Snoop Dogg's team is how to perform under the lights with everyone watching you, and how it's best to deal with that pressure. She has competed in three Olympic Games and various other international gymnastics competitions so she knows what it's like to be in the spotlight.
“She’s a performer. I’m a performer. We’ve performed under extreme conditions. We always do our best. But sometimes things happen behind closed doors that you don’t know about," Snoop Dogg said. "So, we’re able to speak to those things and give them real reassurance.”
Snoop Dogg worked as an Olympic correspondent for NBC during the 2024 Paris Games this past summer. He witnessed Biles performing on the Olympic stage there, and now she gets to witness his craft up close.
The Voice premieres on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.