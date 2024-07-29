Snoop Dogg Had Such a Funny Reaction to Simone Biles's Olympics Qualifying Performance
Snoop Dogg is just like all of us.
The rapper-turned-Olympic-torch-bearer and NBC commentator, like most Americans, was tuned into Simone Biles as the Team USA gymnastics star took to Bercy Arena to compete for the first time at the Paris Games.
And Biles, despite aggravating a calf injury, did not disappoint, as the four-time Olympic gold medalist posted the top score in individual all-around and helped Team USA finish more than five points ahead of second-place Italy in the team all-around.
And Snoop Dogg, rocking a Biles T-shirt, was in complete awe of the gymnastics star, at one point lifting his sunglasses up with a wide-eyed look on his face.
Snoop Dogg's reaction was too funny—and perfectly warranted, as Biles somehow still managed to perform what's become something of a signature move for her, the Yurchenko double pike on the vault, despite dealing with the pain of the injury.
She will next compete—and likely wow Snoop Dogg and the rest of us—in the women's team final on July 30.