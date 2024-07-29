SI

Snoop Dogg Had Such a Funny Reaction to Simone Biles's Olympics Qualifying Performance

Snoop Dogg is just like all of us.

Tim Capurso

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the vault in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the vault in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Snoop Dogg is just like all of us.

The rapper-turned-Olympic-torch-bearer and NBC commentator, like most Americans, was tuned into Simone Biles as the Team USA gymnastics star took to Bercy Arena to compete for the first time at the Paris Games.

And Biles, despite aggravating a calf injury, did not disappoint, as the four-time Olympic gold medalist posted the top score in individual all-around and helped Team USA finish more than five points ahead of second-place Italy in the team all-around.

And Snoop Dogg, rocking a Biles T-shirt, was in complete awe of the gymnastics star, at one point lifting his sunglasses up with a wide-eyed look on his face.

Snoop Dogg's reaction was too funny—and perfectly warranted, as Biles somehow still managed to perform what's become something of a signature move for her, the Yurchenko double pike on the vault, despite dealing with the pain of the injury.

She will next compete—and likely wow Snoop Dogg and the rest of us—in the women's team final on July 30.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Olympics