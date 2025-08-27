Skip Bayless Lands New Football Show Job Before Start of Season
Football is coming back soon and so is Skip Bayless, who has landed a job on a new show that will air three days a week and focus on football and, most likely, hot takes.
The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday that Bayless will be teaming up with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas on a show called “The Arena: Gridiron” that will be produced and owned by Underdog.
“I’m back in the saddle in the debate arena,” Bayless told Marchand. “I live for this. I love this. And I’m not one who curses, but they actually worked me into such a frenzy in the rehearsals that I came close to uttering my first F-bomb.”
According to Marchand, the show will also feature former NFL players Gerald McCoy and Cody Kessler and be hosted by Kinsey Wolanski. The first episode will debut this Tuesday.
Bayless left Fox Sports last year after spending eight years as the co-star of "Undisputed." Now he's back in the debate game. For better, or worse.