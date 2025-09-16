Stephen A. Smith Kicked Off 'First Take' With Emotional Message About Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim announced late Monday night that she will be leaving ESPN and First Take, the hit morning show that she has hosted since 2015.
Qerim is not on Tuesday's show, even though reports said she won't be leaving the network until the end of the year. Instead, Stephen A. Smith kicked off the show with an emotional message about Qerim, her decision to leave, and what she has meant to him over the years.
"Good morning and welcome to First Take. Normally, our friend Molly Qerim would greet you," Smith said. "However, Molly announced last night she will be departing from ESPN. She's hosted First Take for 10 years and elevated the show with her grace, her expertise and her incomparable kindness."
Smith added:
"Not only did she keep me and many others in line. she did it with dignity and class and kindness, to say the least. We'll miss her and wish her every blessing on her future. I personally am grateful to her for her friendship and I will miss spending every weekday morning with her right by my side."
Here are Smith's full comments:
Qerim started at ESPN in 2006.