SI

Stephen A. Smith Kicked Off 'First Take' With Emotional Message About Molly Qerim

Andy Nesbitt

Stephen A. Smith addressed on "First Take" Molly Qerim's announcement that she's leaving ESPN.
Stephen A. Smith addressed on "First Take" Molly Qerim's announcement that she's leaving ESPN. / @ESPN

Molly Qerim announced late Monday night that she will be leaving ESPN and First Take, the hit morning show that she has hosted since 2015.

Qerim is not on Tuesday's show, even though reports said she won't be leaving the network until the end of the year. Instead, Stephen A. Smith kicked off the show with an emotional message about Qerim, her decision to leave, and what she has meant to him over the years.

"Good morning and welcome to First Take. Normally, our friend Molly Qerim would greet you," Smith said. "However, Molly announced last night she will be departing from ESPN. She's hosted First Take for 10 years and elevated the show with her grace, her expertise and her incomparable kindness."

Smith added:

"Not only did she keep me and many others in line. she did it with dignity and class and kindness, to say the least. We'll miss her and wish her every blessing on her future. I personally am grateful to her for her friendship and I will miss spending every weekday morning with her right by my side."

Here are Smith's full comments:

Qerim started at ESPN in 2006.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media