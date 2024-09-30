Stephen A. Smith Pays Tribute to Dikembe Mutombo: Beautiful Human Being
The sports world is mourning the death of NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away due to brain cancer on Monday at the age of 58. The Hall of Fame center stood taller off the court than he did on it, which is a remarkable accomplishment consider just how much of a dominant force he was during his playing career. He was one of those guys with a near-universal approval rating and proved over and over again that he was willing to go the extra mile to improve the world. Mutombo was an global ambassador of the game, inspiring and nurturing the sport in Africa and his philantrhopic endeavors knew no end.
This Graham Bessinger piece in which Mutombo gives a tour of the hospital he built in the Congo is just a small taste but it provides a window into how Mutombo spent his retirement.
Reacting to Mutombo's passing this morning on First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith paid tribute to the great's legacy.
"No matter what you know about him as a basketball player, he was an even better human being, "Smith said. "One of the most beautiful, beautiful human beings I've ever known."
It's a sentiment shared by so many who came in contact with Mutombo.