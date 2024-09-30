Basketball Legend Dikembe Mutombo Dies at 58
On Monday, longtime NBA star and basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo died at the age of 58 due to brain cancer, the NBA announced. Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement in the wake of Mutombo's passing.
"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," Silver said. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.
"There was nobody more qualified to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years - with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.
"Dikembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe's big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe's wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back."
Mutombo, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, moved to the United States when he was 21 to attend Georgetown and was convinced by legendary coach John Thompson to join the basketball team. He was the fourth pick in the 1991 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets and went on to enjoy a decorated professional career as one of the greatest defensive players ever. The 7'2" Mutombo suited up for six teams in 18 years and earned eight All-Star selections, four Defensive Player of the Year awards, and had his No. 55 retired by the Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks. He retired in 2009 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.
Off the court, Mutombo was an active humanatirian during and after his basketball career. He started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997 and opened a hospital in his hometown of Kinshasa in 2007. He was a member of the International Board of Directors for the Special Olympics and, as Silver mentioned above, was named the first NBA Global Ambassador.
Mutombo was a beloved figure and his legacy, from his notorious finger-wag celebration to the millions of lives changed through his charitable work, will never be forgotten.