Stephen A. Smith Responds to Viral Photo of Him Playing Solitaire During NBA Finals

Smith didn't deny it was him, but did say it was during a timeout.

The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder engaged in an awesome Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, with OKC riding an excellent fourth quarter performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to even the series at 2-2. But how much of the game did Stephen A. Smith watch?

That was the question on many fans' minds after a photo went viral on social media of Smith appearing to play solitaire on his phone during Game 4 of the Finals. A Pacers fan in attendance took the photo and it quickly made its way around social media, perhaps in part because of the offense Smith took earlier this week after Tyrese Haliburton suggested the "talking heads" in media don't know basketball.

A few hours after the photo was first posted Smith responded via his X account. He acknowledged he was playing the game but stated he was capable of multitasking, and also claimed he was playing during a timeout.

"Yep! That’s me," Smith wrote. "Who would’ve thought….I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps!"

The Pacers and Thunder will next meet for Game 5 on Monday night. Perhaps more solitaire awaits ESPN's top NBA personality.

