Stephen A. Smith Points Out Dak Prescott's Biggest Issue After Dazzling 'SNF' Game
Dak Prescott delivered time and time again for the Dallas Cowboys as they kept pace with the Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie on Sunday Night Football. The quarterback found a way to avoid his old teammate Micah Parsons while completing 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns, throwing in a rushing touchdown in for good measure.
But before anyone gets too excited about what on the surface seems like excellent quarterback play against a Super Bowl contender, allow Stephen A. Smith the opportunity to bring it back to Earth.
"Why are we acting like it's such a big deal," Smith wondered on Monday's First Take.
Smith then rattled off Prescott's impressive line, punctuating it with a sarcastic round of applause and saying he was "so touched."
"What is Dak Prescott's problem," he continued. "Dak Prescott is 30-plus games over .500 as a starter. His issue has never been the regular season. A matter of fact, he plays better and the Cowboys win more in November and December than they do in September and October. The issue is once January rolls around and the postseason arrives. That brother got an APB out for him. You can't find him."
Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason. He has not been to the NFC championship game. Barring a huge surprise, he and the Cowboys will not reach it again this season. Smith is not wrong about the lackluster body of work the QB has posted when it matters most.
But it is very, very hard ... perhaps even impossible ... for Prescott to do anything to change that history right now in September. The NFL is going to make Dallas play all of these regular season games in order to earn a spot in the playoffs. All he can do right is win—or tie—them while performing a high level. While knowing there's literally nothing he can do to change the conversation until the next opportunity presents itself in an elimination game.