Jerry Jones Had Blunt Message on Not Paying Micah Parsons After Cowboys-Packers
Micah Parsons returned to AT&T Stadium to face the Cowboys on Sunday night in a highly anticipated matchup that didn't disappoint, with the Packers and Cowboys settling for a 40-40 tie after overtime.
It perhaps wasn't the finish either team wanted in the fallout of Parsons's blockbuster trade to Green Bay last month, but the game did end up turning into a pretty dramatic offensive duel between two top NFC quarterbacks. Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Packers' Jordan Love each threw three touchdowns heading into OT, and both teams' kickers finished the game off with a field goal apiece.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has had plenty to say in the month following the Parsons trade, told reporters that he thought his team deserved to come out on top.
"I’m proud of this bunch," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I thought we played well enough to win the game. I’m sick for these players, sick for these coaches and sick for our fans that we didn’t bring home a win."
Jones went on to give a very simple and blunt reason as to why he didn't pay Parsons this past offseason.
“It’s very simple. Dak was indispensable. In my mind. And Micah wasn’t," Jones said.
The Cowboys gave Prescott a four-year, $240 million deal in 2024, keeping the three-time Pro Bowler around for the long haul. Dallas chose not to extend the same gesture to Parsons earlier this year, as the two sides squabbled over the financials of an extension and ultimately parted ways.
Parsons has since found a new home on the Packers, and seemingly couldn't be happier four weeks into the 2025 season. The same goes for Jerry Jones.