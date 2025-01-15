Stephen A. Smith Lays Out What's Possible for Cowboys Next Year With Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is still the head coach at Colorado. He could be conceivably persuaded to coach the Dallas Cowboys, who need a new leader after parting with Mike McCarthy. That is, if the Cowboys want to do that. It remains unclear how close such a high-profile marriage would be in the real world.
On sports television screens, however, things have been escalated to DEFCON3—still plenty of room to go up but more than enough to put every viewer on high alert.
First Take today dove into the question of what the Cowboys' ceiling would next year if they were able to pull off the hypothetical hire.
Stephen A. Smith offered up an answer that might apply to whichever coach Dallas is able to land.
"I think the ceiling would possibly be an NFC championship game, assuming everybody's healthy, of course. But I really don't think it's about that. It's about the Dallas Cowboys giving you a sense that they're moving in a forward direction now."
"Even en route to a 12-5 record there was a lot of chaos because we saw disorganization at times," Smith continued.
In Smith's view, Sanders possesses a unique blend of on-field and off-field cachè that other candidates not named Bill Belichick can offer.
"He's not going to be fazed or usurped by Jerry [Jones]," Smith said of Sanders, adding that his ability to handle the bright lights and relative circus make him the ideal candidate for the job.
It's an interesting take because one could see that bearing out correctly. The other side would argue that when you have two enormous personalities you don't really have one cohesive organization as they'll push and pull against each other.
Dallas was 7-10 this year primarily due to injuries, Dak Prescott's being the most impactful. It's not a stretch to think they could contend in the conference in 2025 no matter who his hired. Sanders would certainly create the most intrigue and content.