Timing of Reported Deion Sanders Colorado Extension, Cowboys Talks Sparks Intrigue
In such a short period of time, Deion Sanders coaching the Dallas Cowboys has gone from a mere fantasy to a truly legitimate proposition. Upon parting ways with Mike McCarthy at the conclusion of his contract, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones reached out to Deion Sanders, according to reports on Monday.
Sanders has discussed the report with insiders.
So far, it's unclear how likely the talks are to lead to a formal interview or to pull Sanders away from his current role as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater made a good point about some of the dynamics, connecting the upside Sanders has in his current role to a possible NFL job.
"He signed a five year deal, he's two years into it. There's been some talk that there's potentially been an extension on the table in front of the regents. So is Deion leaving this leverage to get paid a little bit more and stay in Colorado?"
It certainly doesn't sound like Slater is reporting that that's what Sanders is doing—after all, so far it sounds like the discussions between Jones and Sanders have been expository in nature—but it's an interesting connecting of the dots.
Just days ago, Joel Klatt reported a, "very, very, very good offer in front of him," that Sanders has gotten from Colorado, adding, "I don't know why it hasn't been signed."
Well, maybe an offer threatening to lure Sanders away from Colorado altogether gives him a bit more ammunition to get an even stronger extension.
In year two with the Buffaloes, Sanders led the team to an Alamo Bowl loss off a 9-4 record.