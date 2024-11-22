Stephen A. Smith Says Giants Called ESPN After Elle Duncan Mocked Daniel Jones
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, while coming to the defense of anchor Elle Duncan on Friday, ripped the New York Giants for complaining about her criticism of quarterback Daniel Jones, and even claimed that the network received a call from the organization.
Jones, prior to speaking to the media Thursday, read a written statement thanking the organization for the opportunity while also taking responsibility for not playing as well as the Giants had hoped.
Later Thursday during an episode ofSportsCenter, Duncan, after mocking Jones for having to write down his statement, criticized the now-former Giants QB, who was released on Friday, in a setting resembling stand-up comedy.
"You guys think he had this saved in his notes since like 2020? In all seriousness, DJ, I could have saved you like 90 seconds," Duncan said. "A rewrite: I'm sorry you paid me $108 million for one playoff win. And I look forward to reviving my career as Brock Purdy's backup. The end."
Duncan's comments were met with criticism by Giants vice president of communications Pat Hanlon, and it appears, other members of the organization.
After Duncan defended herself during Friday's episode of First Take, Smith, while taking the Giants to task, seemingly indicated that a member of the organization called ESPN to complain about Duncan's criticism.
"The New York Giants ... Respectfully, shut the hell up," Smith said. "Y'all are awful as an organization. You won a Super Bowl in 2007. You won a Super Bowl in 2011. Outside of that since 2011, the Giants have made the playoffs twice. They've won one playoff game."
"And you got the nerve to sit up there and call the offices to complain to executives about somebody that went on national television to do their job. Why don't you do your damn job as an organization?!"
"Y'all are sorry! Y'all are pathetic!"
The Giants went on to release Jones later Friday, ending his six-year stint in the Big Apple. The sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Jones completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions while compiling a 24-44-1 career record as a starter in New York.