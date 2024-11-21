Daniel Jones Releases Classy Statement to Giants, Fans After Benching
The Daniel Jones situation officially came to a head this week as the New York Giants elected to bench the former first-round pick in favor of third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito. The decision came after the Giants sunk to 2-8 on the year, and in light of Jones's contract, which is guaranteed for injury. By benching Jones (thereby ensuring his health) the franchise can cut ties cleanly this offseason and move on from the QB without taking a massive cap hit.
On Thursday, Jones got in front of media for the first time since getting benched. Speaking after practice, where he spent the day as a scout team safety, Jones read a very classy prepared statement acknowledging his role in the situation and his appreciation for the organization and the fanbase for his seasons spent with the franchise.
"The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true," Jones said at the podium. "I'm extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the chance to play here. The Giants are truly a first-class organization and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who have built it and who help carry on that tradition. I met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and staff that have done so much for me the past six years.
"There have been some great times, but of course, we all wish there had been more of those. I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course this season has been disappointing for all, and of course I wish I could've done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough, consistently enough, to help the team get the results.
"The reality of the NFL is it's hard to win games and requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn't do that well enough so the idea to change something happens, and I understand. I love the game, I love being part of a team, and I'm excited for the next opportunity. I know there's a lot of good football in front of me, and I'm excited about that.
"To all the fans, I have a deep respect and appreciation for your passion and love for the Giants. The fans are a huge part of what makes playing for the Giants so special."
Jones was selected sixth in the 2019 NFL draft. With his Giants career apparently at its end, all in all Jones posted 24-44-1 record as starter in New York, throwing for 14,582 yards passing and 70 touchdowns with 47 picks. He started 69 games in five and a half seasons for Big Blue.
While the whole sequence sort of feels like a retirement speech, Jones is only 27 years old and did help lead the Giants to the playoffs in 2022. His time in New York may be over, but his NFL career isn't quite yet. Where he ends up will be a storyline worth watching when free agency rolls around.
Until then, this will serve as quite the classy send-off for the signal-caller.