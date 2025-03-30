SI

Stephen A. Smith Sorry for Making it Sound Like Legendary College Hoops Coach Was Dead

Stephen A. Smith apologized for making it sound like legendary college hoops coach Nolan Richardson had died.
Stephen A. Smith has been in the apology business lately. Earlier this week he said he was sorry for saying LeBron James didn't attend Kobe Bryant's memorial service and then a few days later he said he was sorry for making it sound like legendary basketball coach Nolan Richardson was dead when he is in fact still very much alive.

That Richardson gaffe came when Smith was talking about Arkansas men's basketball coach John Calipari and how he'll be able to recruit just as well as Richardson did when he was the program's head coach.

"He's gonna be able to recruit better than anybody ever has there outside of Mr. 40 Minutes of Hell himself, the late, great Nolan Richardson. God rest his soul," Smith said.

Smith later corrected himself, saying: "I am fully aware that Nolan Richardson is alive. Trust me. I apologize for that. I know he’s alive, I’ve always known that. "

Seems like all the hours Smith spends yelling about sports on TV might be wearing him down a little bit.

