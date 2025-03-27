Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Suggesting LeBron James Missed Kobe Bryant's Memorial
Instead of spending his time discussing the variety of other happenings across the NBA, First Take host Stephen A. Smith opened Thursday's show with a 15-minute rant against current opp LeBron James, adding yet another layer to the pair's ongoing feud.
During said tirade, Smith claimed James is lucky the fiery host never brought up "why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service," or that "you did not attend Dwayne Wade's Hall of Fame induction when that man was directly responsible for you capturing a championship for the first time in your career."
As to that last point, Smith capitulated that James's absence was likely due to his son Bronny's cardiac arrest in July of that year, though the host also questioned why, if that were the case, the superstar was "out of the country on business" in the weeks before.
But it was really that first comment—about Bryant's memorial—that struck a big nerve for fans. The future Hall of Famer was said to be among the NBA faces in the crowd at the funeral, per a 2020 write-up from the Los Angeles Times, but a new disclaimer added inside the article notes that Getty Images did not photograph him there. This is allegedly because James asked not to be shown, though it is not entirely clear if that is the truth or an internet rumor. Further complicating matters, the NBA superstar was also reportedly evasive on the subject when asked to confirm his presence just days after the event.
Regardless, though, the fact that Smith would attempt to claim moral superiority for not bringing up such a sensitive subject on television while then doing so in service of a personal vendetta proved incredibly classless to fans, especially because Bryant was dragged into it.
And now, Smith has apologized.
"My apologies and clarification. I misspoke in Hour#1 of First Take today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial," Smith wrote online. "I corrected myself in Hour#2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. Should not have even broached that subject. It was not my main point. I retract NOTHING else that I said. Have a nice day!"
Hopefully, this marks the end of the whole debacle, but it's equally as possible LeBron fires back with something tonight.
The NBA couldn't have scripted a rivalry this bitter.