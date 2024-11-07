Stephen A. Smith Gives Surprising Answer When Asked About Political Aspirations
In the wake of Donald Trump's second election as President of the United States this week, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith joined The View to discuss Trump's victory over sitting Vice President Kamala Harris, and a host of other topics.
Smith, who is as popular as he is polarizing among sports fans, was asked if he would ever consider running for president. Smith began by saying he absolutely had no interest because he enjoys his life outside of politics, but didn't completely rule it out.
"I have no desire to be a congressional figure or senator," Smith said. "But if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it."
When asked how he would run, Smith emphatically stated that he would run as an independent candidate in this hypothetical situation.
"That's right, yes, absolutely. For that? Yes," Smith said when asked if he would break through the line of politics. "Including Democrats, by the way. I mean, they broke through the line. What’s wrong with me doing it? But I would be an Independent because I don’t like either side and I’m not going to be bought and paid for. I’m gonna do what I believe is in the best interest of the American people, whatever that may be. And I’m going to make my decisions and I’m going to stand on them.”
If you thought Trump's breakthrough into politics was surprising, imagine if Smith left sports media for a run for office of his own? Stay tuned.