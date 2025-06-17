SI

Stephen A. Smith Ripped By NBA Fans Over His Wild Comment During Game 5 of NBA Finals

Stephen A. Smith continues to anger fans during the NBA Finals.
The 2025 NBA Finals have been pretty darn entertaining thus far, with the Pacers and Thunder each doing everything they can to try to win their first championship. Oklahoma City is now one win away from doing just that after beating Indiana in Game 5 on Monday night.

While the action on the court has been a ton of fun, one person who has not played in any of the games but has certainly made his voice and his solitaire skills, heard way too often has been the opposite of that.

We're talking, of course, about ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. When he's not playing games on his phone, he's been making a lot of bad arguments about the Finals. His latest weird take came during halftime Monday night when he said he was glad Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was injured.

"Haliburton has looked awful and I'm glad he's injured," Smith said. "I'm not saying I'm glad he's injured, but I'm glad we got that as a rational."

Fans sounded off on Smith after that:

Game 6 is Thursday night in Indianapolis.

