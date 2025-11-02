TNT Host Roasts ESPN for Dispute With YouTube TV During College Football Saturday
YouTube TV subscribers tuning into TNT on Saturday morning had no issues watching pregame coverage ahead of the Big 12 matchup between Iowa State and Arizona State.
The same can’t be said of those same subscribers trying to catch the latest kick in Pat McAfee’s field-goal challenge on College GameDay or any of the 20-plus college football games airing on ABC, ESPN or any other Disney affiliate on Saturday.
Why? Well, put simply, corporate greed. Disney and YouTube TV are in a standoff over rights fees that began Thursday night and doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. It didn’t help much that both sides tried to blame the other in cringe-worthy statements when, in reality, the only involved party here losing is—shocker!—the fans who paid money to watch games they no longer can access.
On Saturday, ESPN appeared to order their talent to post on social media asking fans to contact YouTube TV and complain—while also pushing subscriptions to their own ESPN app.
That move was noticed over on the TNT airwaves. To kick off the network’s Big 12 coverage on Saturday, host Adam Lefkoe just couldn’t help himself and had to throw a jab at ESPN.
"If I can, a hearty hello to everyone watching on YouTube TV,” Lefkoe said. “We don't need you to send an email or make a phone call, just hang out. Welcome. You might like it."
That was a satisfying watch for anyone locked out of a full, exciting slate of college football on Saturday.
Hopefully, ESPN and YouTube TV work something out before the Cardinals battle the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. But don’t hold your breath. As we’ve learned in the streaming wars over the past few years, greed always wins, and the fans willing to pay always finish last.
