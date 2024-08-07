TNT's 'Inside the NBA' Could Be Rebranded Once NBA Deal Is Up, per Report
After news broke on Tuesday that Charles Barkley will remain at Turner Sports after its NBA deal expires next year, the company is evaluating its post-NBA TV rights options that include a potential rebrand of the hit show Inside the NBA to Inside Sports, according to a report from Joe Flint and Amol Sharma of The Wall Street Journal.
Litigation is ongoing between Warner Brothers Discovery (the parent company of TNT) and the NBA following the league's decision to award its broadcast rights to ESPN, Amazon Prime and NBC. However, it appears unlikely that WBD (and TNT) will retain broadcast rights for the NBA beyond next season.
So what happens to Inside the NBA? Well, the network could potentially keep its hit basketball show together to talk about other sports that TNT owns the rights to, such as hockey, college football and basketball, as well as Major League Baseball.
Could it work? Maybe.
The crew is entertaining enough and versatile enough that it would be worth a shot, especially if WBD ends up being the odd man out of the broadcast rights battle following its lawsuit against the NBA.